Growers Supply Co Ltd in Penticton temporarily closed due to positive COVID case

Photo: Google Street View

The Growers Supply Company LTD in Penticton is temporarily closing due to a positive COVID-19 case, which was announced on Tuesday.

“The unfortunate climb in COVID-19 cases throughout the valley and in all of British Columbia has everyone concerned. Though the strict safety protocols taken to protect our customers and staff within our locations have been successful overall, we have been notified of a COVID-19 positive test from one of our staff members in the Penticton location,” Laurel Van Dam, the director of media relations with BC Tree Fruits Cooperative said in a email.

Out of an abundance of caution and after careful consultation, it has been decided that our Penticton store will close temporarily until Monday, May 10.

“We understand that this temporary closure will be an inconvenience to the farming community that typically visits the Penticton store. Ultimately, the health and safety of our staff and our community is our top priority."

The Grower Supply stores in Oliver, Kelowna, Vernon and Creston continue to remain open.

Laurel added that Growers Supply Co. has very strict Covid-19 protocols in place at all locations to ensure the safety of our customers and our staff while you shop.

Grower Supply will open back up in Penticton on Monday, May 10.