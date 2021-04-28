Kaleden and area residents urged to use free chipping program to get rid of potential wildfire fodder on their properties

Photo: Contributed Avoid wildfire fodder near your property by having it chipped for free by the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department.

The Kaleden FireSmart Board is urging nearby residents to bring their yard debris to a free chipping event on Saturday, May 15, in order to mitigate wildfire risks in the community.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department training ground at the top of Dogwood Avenue, bring your yard waste for both the chipper and the bin, which will be disposed of appropriately.

Residents are encouraged to make changes close to their homes to have the greatest impact on reducing the risk that wildfires may impact them. Neighbours can work together to limb, trim, rake, thin and haul all flammable debris.

Only specific items will be accepted:

For the wood chipper: small trees, branches, willows

For the bin: pine needles, cones, small shrubs, tumbleweeds, long grasses

“This chipping event is the result of local volunteers including the Kaleden FireSmart Board working together to keep the community safe,” says RDOS Area I director Subrina Monteith.

“Being FireSmart is an ongoing process that goes well beyond just one day.”

E-Z Bins will be providing bins for grasses, Bartlett Tree Experts the chipper and Fortis will cover the chipping costs.