Riverside Starbucks in Penticton reduces hours after employee tests positive, the second incident this year

Photo: Casey Richardson

For the second time this year, the Riverside Drive Starbucks location in Penticton has had an employee test positive for COVID-19.

In response, the store will have reduced hours as the employee and those who may have been in close contact self-isolate.

"The store is opened from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will resume normal operating hours (5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.) starting May 5," said Starbucks Canada communications manager Leanna Rizzi.

The location first had an employee test positive in March, prompting a deep clean and several days' closure.