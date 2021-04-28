Penticton KidzFest activity kits are now available for sale

Photo: Contributed

Family kits are now on sale for Penticton's annual HaHaHa KidzFest Week, taking place this year from June 7-11.

While in past years the event has been held in person, this year it has been transformed into a five-day event through kits full of arts and culture that can be delivered to your doorstep.

Each type of kit has a similar concept with activities and artist recordings suitable to the group, and are available for families and seniors. They contain activities that will span over the five days, like opening celebrations, bedtime stories, artist and author recording and a cultural recipe for each day of the week, plus arts supplies.

They have been created through community partners such as the Penticton Arts Council, Penticton Art Gallery, Penticton Museum, Penticton Academy of Music and South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services.

The seniors' kids, called the "Kids at Heart" kits, are for those who want to participate but don't have children full time at home. The festival suggests the kit as a great option for grandparents.

At the conclusion of the week, a drive in live performance will serve as the closing celebration.

"We are so excited to have gained approval for this event, we really wanted to give the community as much programming as possible and this drive-in event will be such a fun family event," said board chair Rachel Bland.

Find out more about how to participate in KidzFest here.