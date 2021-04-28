Oliver Fire Department put out a one hectare-sized brush fire caused by a mower spark

Photo: Oliver Fire Department via Mike Fitzpatrick

Fire crews were dispatched to a brush fire near Road 21 and Fruitvale Way off of Highway 97 near Oliver Tuesday afternoon, sparking from a mower being used on one of the nearby properties.

“Our initial reports were that BC forestry knew of a fire on the mountain and then several minutes later we were called out because reports had changed that it was actually at the base of the mountain near the property,” Rob Graham, fire information officer with the Oliver Fire Department said.

Crews encountered a fire approx. one hectare in size.

Firefighters responded with a water tender, one engine, a brush truck, and a duty officer truck and knocked down the fire in just under two hours.

"What we've determined the cause of the fire to be is that one of the property owners was using a tractor or a riding mower and this fire had sparked from the mower,” Graham explained.

“It probably happens more than you think. It doesn't happen often but just because of that, it goes to show just how dry it actually is even after a weekend of some wet weather.”

BC Forestry responded to assist with a two truck crew to keep an eye on the fire and complete any further mop up and check for further hot spots.

“You just have to be aware. If you hit something you think may have sparked a fire…have some water on you or if you have a way to knock it down, that’s great too. You can't plan for everything.”

The fire was contained to mostly crown land, with the closest property in about a 100-foot range.

“There was good quick work by our crews on scene to surround it and knock it down from getting any bigger.“