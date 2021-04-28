Love Your Lake program offering free tips on how some South Okanagan lakefront property owners can protect against floods, erosion

Photo: Contributed

Shoreline property owners on Skaha Lake, Twin Lakes and Trout Lake with concerns about water quality, flood risk or erosion can now access a free shoreline stewardship report, as part of the ongoing Love Your Lake program.

Throughout the summer of 2020, team members with the Southern Interior Land Trust conducted a survey by boat of every property shoreline on Skaha Lake, Twin Lakes and Trout Lake, then worked through the data to create individualized property reports.

The reports are free to access and are full of personalized tips on how the owner could tailor their property to help both the overall lake health and lower flood and erosion risk — all while protecting their waterfront views.

All the tips are simply suggestions, and accessing the report requires no action from homeowners.

Letters are now in the mail containing a code specific to your property, which can be entered here for your free download.

Each report also includes other information and locally-relevant links that will be of interest to a waterfront owner.

“It is essentially a free consultation with a professional biologist," explained Al Peatt, executive director of SILT.

“Each report helps the landowner understand how their property-management decisions influence lake health and suggest actions to help improve lake health while protecting property value.”

The same project also surveyed Vaseux Lake and Okanagan Lake properties in Summerland in previous years, and it's not too late for any owners who missed out on theirs to access it.

“If a shoreline owner has not received their code letter in the mail, or needs help to access their report, I will be pleased to assist," Peatt said.

“Shoreline owners love their lake and have a financial stake in keeping it clean and healthy.”

Contact Al Peatt at: [email protected] or call/text (250) 328-4699. The data and resulting reports are not used for any regulatory purpose.

The Love Your Lake project is funded in part by the South Okanagan Conservation Fund, Canadian Wildlfe Federation and Watersheds Canada. To learn more about it and the other work SILT does in the South Okanagan, click here.