Penticton Emergency Services director thanked by City after 14 years' dedication to the community

Photo: City of Penticton Alida Erickson is retiring as Penticton Emergency Support Services director.

The City of Penticton is wishing a happy and well-deserved retirement to Alida Erickson, the Emergency Support Services director who has been involved with ESS since 2007.

The job requires stamina and dedication. Over the years, she has poured thousands of hours into the community, responding to people impacted by floods, fires and other natural disasters.

Erickson oversaw a team of over 40 volunteers as director, and had to be available at all times of the day at a moment's notice.

Throughout the more than 100 emergency responses she oversaw through her career, she has been on the ground to deal with a wide array of situations, like arriving at homes at 4 a.m. and holding newborn babies in the back of a car in the middle of winter.

Notably, she coordinated evacuee planning for more than 4,000 properties during the Christie Mountain wildfire in 2020, acting as a provincial reception centre in summer 2017 when several communities were evacuated across BC, recruited over 30 businesses from hotels to restaurants to provide emergency services to evacuees and responded to numerous house fires at all hours of the day.

Erickson will certainly be missed.

“We thank Alida for her dedication to our community,” says Mayor John Vassilaki.

“She has been called away from birthday parties and important family events in order to support our community. We thank her for her service and the positive example she has set by ensuring Penticton is safe community.”

Erickson officially retires May 1, 2021, just before Emergency Preparedness Week. The City has set up a website with tips for how to prepare for emergencies here.