Penticton Jazz Fest cancelled for second year running

Photo: Contributed

The Pentastic Jazz and Music Festival has once again been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and has now decided to cancel their planned return Sept. 10-12.

"Our planning is in place, our bands are booked and we were ready to go at a moment’s notice. However, we must be realistic about the challenges that carry over from 2020. Border restrictions, travel restrictions, control over capacities for indoor events prevent us from moving forward this year," explained festival president Michael Campbell.

The festival's board of directors determined that due to the pace of the second dose of the vaccine and Provincial trends of implementing tighter travel restrictions, "it is not realistic" to believe they would be able to proceed this year.

"The safety and wellbeing of our patrons, volunteers and musicians must be respected," Campbell said.

"The board will now concentrate on producing the 24th annual festival September 9-11, 2022.