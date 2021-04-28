Sickle Point in Kaleden has been successfully saved from development with the help of a Vancouver family

Photo: David Mai/Kaleden Community Association Sickle Point in Kaleden has been saved from development.

After tireless fundraising, lobbying and educational campaigns from a dedicated group of Kaleden volunteers, the Save Sickle Point Committee has achieved their goal.

Sickle Point, a 4.8-acre parcel of rare pristine wetlands on Skaha Lake, has been purchased for conservation.

Thanks in part to a Vancouver-based family with "fond memories of their summers in Kaleden" and over 380 individuals, the land has been purchased, forever to be safe from development.

The price tag previously agreed upon for the land was $2.5 million. The committee made the joyful announcement of the purchase on social media Tuesday evening, and is immediately moving forward with next steps.

They plan to create a strategic plan for restoration and rehabilitation, and establish a self-sustaining endowment fund with a land trust "to ensure that Sickle Point will be cared for, and well managed for its natural values, well into the future."

"This is a great day for the environment," the committee wrote.

"It would not have happened without pledges and the commitment and willingness of individuals to write letters, sign petitions, put up posters and green ribbons and share information with family and friends. We can all be very proud of this legacy!"