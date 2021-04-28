Businesses launched at the start of or during the pandemic feeling the burn from the federal government, as they fail to qualify for wage and rent subsidies

Chelsea Powrie

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, some Okanagan entrepreneurs are frustrated they still can't access federal funds earmarked for struggling businesses, because their businesses are too new.

Meeples and Milkshakes Board Game Cafe opened in Penticton just under a year ago in the spring of 2020. Co-founder Jim Roepcke and his wife Cheryl never anticipated starting a business at the outset of a pandemic, but the wheels were already in motion when the first whispers of the crisis arrived, and they had legal obligations to move forward with their lease.

So when the federal government announced the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy to help small businesses, they were initially excited — then disappointed.

"We were glad [the programs] existed. We knew if they didn't the economy would be destroyed. But we were sad they didn't apply for us, and we were hoping down the road they would," Jim said.

Meeples and Milkshakes did not qualify because they could not prove loss of revenue year-over-year, due to being a new business which had no financial records for 2019, or even early 2020 pre-pandemic. The Roepckes forged forward at the time, hoping they might be eligible in the next fiscal year. But no luck so far.

"There has been a drastic reduction in our foot traffic and our business since the circuit breaker," Roepcke said, referring to a wave of new restrictions on indoor dining put in place by the provincial government late this March.

"We had hoped that maybe by the spring things would be better ... our business was growing, March was doing pretty well and especially over spring break it was fantastic, we had our best weeks ever."

But new restrictions have since tanked revenue to the point where Roepcke has been forced to close on weekdays for the foreseeable future, and cut staff hours.

"Overall we're about 75 per cent down since March. And that's more than we can bear," he said. "If it's just a matter of showing the government that yes, we're being affected by COVID-19 and it's hurting our business we can definitely do that, but it's my understanding that's not how it works and we still don't qualify."

Nearby in downtown Penticton, new gymnasium Flip'Pen, which offers gymnastics classes and a large fully-outfitted space that can be rented for gymnastics parties and events, has hit its own roadblock as a new business.

Karlyn Gurnsey took over the lease for the space on Westminster Avenue in 2020 from another gym that went bankrupt, and purchased some of their equipment at the time. She describes it as "great opportunity, bad timing."

When new provincial restrictions on sports and athletic activities were announced in late 2020, Gurnsey's membership plummeted as customers worried about the uncertain future.

"We probably lost a third to a half of our business members," Gurnsey said. "I'm faced with, do I charge people who are too scared to show up because they want to keep their family in a safe place? Or do I need to keep my business running and charge them anyways because I need to keep my business running?"

Luckily, the shutdown was brief, and clarified rules allowed her to reopen, but some families making their own pandemic budget cuts did not return.

Gurnsey started looking into the federal rental subsidy. As a large gymnastics gym in an expensive developing area of Penticton, her overhead is high, and there are not too many spaces in town that could accommodate the business should she be forced to move.

"They required that we show what our income was from last year. They wanted a month of revenue from 2020. Well, I don't have a month of revenue from 2020. So I called the CRA and the fellow said no, you're not applicable for any funding because you're a new business," Gurnsey said.

She requested clarification, and heard back that they might reconsider her eligibility if she could produce revenue records for the previous year from the gym that she took over the lease from. But to Gurnsey, that's a ridiculous ask.

"I need this previous business' books, who has gone bankrupt, to use their numbers, in order to keep my business on its feet? That's unreasonable," Gurnsey said, adding the former business left bad blood behind and in her opinion would likely not cooperate. "It's going to be easier to just push through and do what we have to do on our own."

These types of stories are a familiar refrain to local South Okanagan-West Kootenay Member of Parliament Richard Cannings. A member of the federal NDP party, Cannings said he and his party have been pushing on this issue since the beginning of the pandemic.

"It's just the government's implementation of [these programs], I think [they] were trying for perfect, when we really just needed something that took care of everybody," Cannings said. "And so a lot of businesses, then workers, fell through the cracks."

The wage subsidy requirements, he said, are particularly unfair.

"If you were a new business you didn't have any data from last year, so you were left out in the cold," Cannings said, adding the example of Theo's Restaurant in Penticton. Theo's is a long-established favourite in town, but because it had recently changed owners when the pandemic began, it was ineligible for federal funds.

"Same menu, same staff, just new management, and they wouldn't allow [Theo's] to use their receipts from the year before," Cannings said.

He plans to keep pushing as an MP and through his party to encourage the federal government to expand eligibility for wage, rent and small business loan help.

In the meantime, the local small businesses that have opened since the pandemic hope for public support and understanding.

"It would be nice to have an acknowledgement that we are not trying to game the system and get free money for nothing, it's just getting increasingly difficult for us," Jim at Meeples and Milkshakes said.

"If we were eligible, we'd still have the problem of greatly decreased foot traffic and the opportunity to serve our customers the way we want to, but the subsidies would cover a lot of those losses and we'd still be in a position to be open ... If we had that extra money, if we knew that money was going to be there, we'd be able to maintain a consistent level of service and hours and our staff wouldn't be impacted."

Gurnsey, who is grateful to report that her gym is surviving for now, echoed the frustration.

"It's almost like we're getting punished for being innovative and opening, or even just being unlucky to open at this time."