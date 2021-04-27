172602
Town of Osoyoos names a new fire chief

New fire chief welcomed

A new fire chief will be running the Osoyoos Fire Department this summer.

The Town of Osoyoos announced the hiring of Corey Kortmeyer as Fire Chief effective June 7, 2021, on Tuesday.

With over 18 years of firefighting experience and extensive training in the field, Kortmeyer is set to brings the skills, knowledge and personal suitability to the department.

“I am honoured and humbled to join the Town of Osoyoos as Fire Chief. Working alongside the fine members of the fire department and continuing the excellent efforts of Osoyoos Fire and Rescue is going to be an exciting challenge. Fire and life safety is my passion, and I will dedicate my efforts to serving the community of Osoyoos in its times of need,” Kortmeyer said in the press release.

“I will work hard to provide leadership as well as share my passion with others while having fun serving our community.”

Kortmeyer was most recently the Fire Chief and Director of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services for the District of Elkford, where he managed a department of over 30 members.

The Town of Osoyoos is confident in Kortmeyer assisting Osoyoos in meeting its present and future challenges in the Fire Department.

“We look forward to Chief Kortmeyer joining us and promoting and continuing the excellent service that the Fire Rescue Department provides to our community,” Chief Administrative Officer Allan Chabot said.

