Confirmed COVID case at Growers Supply Co Ltd in Penticton

Photo: Google Street View

Growers Supply Company Ltd in Penticton has learned of a positive COVID-19 test amongst their store staff on Tuesday.

"We have just learned about this positive test today, are in the process of doing our internal contact tracing and expect to be in communication with Interior Health shortly," Laurel Van Dam, the director of Media Relations with BC Tree Fruits Cooperative said in a email.

"It is too early to determine what next steps will be."

Van Dam added that Growers Supply has been following very strict COVID-19 protocols in all of their locations.

"The unfortunate climb in COVID-19 cases throughout the valley and the province of British Columbia is of great concern to everyone. If a store closure is necessary, we will make sure that our customers are notified immediately."