Penticton donations help local senior and his aging pup on his feet and in a motorhome

Support for a local senior living rough with his old dog surpassed expectations in the Penticton community, with one group’s effort to help him turn into more than they could have ever hoped for.

Wayne and his dog Singer have become well-known here in the city, and particularly touched the heart of a local nurse. Kim Cameron met Wayne, whom she describes as "a beautiful human," and his dog Singer outside the Tim Hortons near Walmart a few months ago.

Cameron shared Wayne’s story in hopes of being able to raise enough funds to get him and his aging canine companion off the streets. The two have been homeless living in a tent for the past seven months.

In her most recent GoFundMe update, which has amassed more than $17,000, Wayne was announced as the proud owner of a Winnebago.

“Thank you to all the people in our communities who helped in making this happen in seven days! I never dreamed this possible and yet here we are. I cannot tell you how proud I am to be a part of such a caring community,” Cameron wrote in the update.

A Good Samaritan has also paid for Wayne to continue to stay in a hotel for now, and provided breakfast while everything with the motorhome gets sorted.

On top of the monetary donations, community members stepped forward to donate bedding, gift cards and other necessities. Accent Fireplace and Gallery along with Penticton Husky are donating a $500 gift card and coffee for life to Wayne.

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary also paid for Singer to see a vet and will be continuing to help pay for future surgeries that may be needed. Donations to help with those vet bills can be made directly to the organization.

Lois Wager, a member of the group of women who helped Wayne, also shared the news to a local Facebook page, with a heartfelt thank you to the community for the generosity that led up to getting this man a home.

The group of women who worked on the project, now named the Okanagan Angels, was formed with a goal of finding Wayne a camper van. Even though they’ve secured him a home, their team plans on continuing to look out for him.

“A lot of people have asked if we are going forward with more to help other with a hand up. And so we all chatted and agreed that the team wants to carry on helping up people like Wayne and Singer. I also talked to Wayne about it. And he wants all money over $18,000 to go to help others in need,” Cameron wrote.

“He just looked into my soul and said I cannot believe this is real. I can't wait to start helping people too. And I said. Wayne, you have no idea how many people you have already helped by all this.”

“So Penticton. Who's next?”