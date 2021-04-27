New restaurant opening this weekend at the Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Photo: Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

A second restaurant at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards will be opening its (patio) doors on May 1st, 2021.

19 Bistro @ Fitz will be a culinary experience focusing on fresh pizzas prepared in the brick wood fired oven, and dishes that showcase the ingredients grown and created by local farmers and producers, all crafted to pair perfectly with Fitzpatrick wines.

“I am very excited to join the effervescent team at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards. 19 Bistro @ Fitz will open our amazing patio on May 1, 2021 with the goal of providing an approachable, yet sophisticated wine country experience for all of our guests,” Neil Martens, owner and GM for 19 Bistro @ Fitz said in a news release.

19 Bistro @ Fitz will be led by Martens, assistant General Manager Merissa Hucul, Executive Chef Scotty Powell, and Chef Geoff Molloy. The expansive restaurant patio directly overlooking the picturesque Okanagan Lake, with a diverse menu to feast from.

“I am thrilled to have the team at 19, led by Neil, Merissa and Chef Scotty, operate the bistro at Fitz. We will combine our respective areas of expertise, winemaking and culinary, to create remarkable experiences at Greata Ranch. Join us this season as we promise to bring a little sparkle to your day,” Gordon Fitzpatrick, the president of Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards said.

19 Bistro @ Fitz will open daily for lunch and dinner service as of May 1, 2021. Reservations are recommended and can be made on OpenTable.