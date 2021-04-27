Oliver Twist rebrands to Nostalgia Wines Inc.

Photo: Nostalgia Wines Inc.

An Oliver winery has announced a major rebranding, changing from Oliver Twist Estate Winery to Nostalgia Wines Inc.

The change is in name, not ownership, as Gina Fernandes Harfman remains at the helm.

Harfman purchased Oliver Twist in 2012 and decided to keep the name, while starting her own Nostalgia series to put her own stamp on the business. Now, 15 years in, it's time to make the full change.

"Nostalgia Wines is more authentic and better connects to what we represent here,” Harfman explains. Fans will notice new modernized packaging as well.

Harfman has South Okanagan farming in her blood, being the fourth generation from her paternal side and third on her maternal side to work with the earth in the region. She took the winemaking course at Okanagan College to start her own journey, and found her way to owning Oliver Twist.

Changing the name to Nostalgia reflects her philosophy that wine is about "creating memories and making connections."

"Nostalgia is something relatable to everyone," she says.

The winery offers three tiers of wine: their Nostalgia and Family Collections, offering more traditional and serious wines, plus a more playful and fun Pin-Up Series.

The new labels will be hitting the shelves of the winery this month and can be ordered online here.