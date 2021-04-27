172602
170844
Penticton  

Penticton Fire Department Charitable Society hosting raffle to raiser funds

Raffle to help out firefighters

- | Story: 332209

With a continuing lack of fundraising events and activities, the Penticton Fire Department Charitable Society is looking for the community to help out by buying a raffle ticket.

So far, the only 1,000 of the $20 tickets have been sold.

This year the fundraising efforts will be supporting the BC Burn Funds.

“Or if you happen to be near one of our fire stations knock on the door to pick one up! And if you happen to know one of the wonderful firefighters of Penticton reach out to them and they will help you out,” the Society’s post reads.

Ticket holders have a chance to win an early bird prize of two days at the Summerland Waterfront Resort. First prize is a 2021 Polaris quad, second prize is an ultimate track day experience courtesy of Area 27 and third prize is a powerful pressure cleaner.

Visit the link here or on their social media pages to purchase a ticket online.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

169752
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4428846
JUST LISTED - 1 Block from Beach
$829,000
more details
173210




Send us your News Tips!


171334


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lulu
Lulu Penticton SPCA >


170006


Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend accused of cheating again

Showbiz
Khloe Kardashian’s sports star boyfriend has been accused of cheating on her again with an Instagram model. Sydney Chase...
Funny remote control
Must Watch
Mommy holds the TV remote and calls it a click click to her...
Toddler’s emotional response to slideshow of his parents will break your heart
Must Watch
Check out this 2-year-old’s reaction to a slideshow of his...
Tuesday Meme Dump- April 27, 2021
Galleries
Random funny memes.
Tuesday Meme Dump- April 27, 2021 (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
169377
171684