Penticton Fire Department Charitable Society hosting raffle

Photo: Facebook

With a continuing lack of fundraising events and activities, the Penticton Fire Department Charitable Society is looking for the community to help out by buying a raffle ticket.

So far, only 1,000 of the $20 tickets have been sold.

This year the fundraising efforts will be supporting the BC Burn Funds.

“Or if you happen to be near one of our fire stations knock on the door to pick one up! And if you happen to know one of the wonderful firefighters of Penticton reach out to them and they will help you out,” the Society’s post reads.

Ticket holders have a chance to win an early bird prize of two days at the Summerland Waterfront Resort. First prize is a 2021 Polaris quad, second prize is an ultimate track day experience courtesy of Area 27 and third prize is a powerful pressure cleaner.

Visit the link here or on their social media pages to purchase a ticket online.