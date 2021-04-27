City of Penticton hoping to engage public on Skaha Lake Marina private operation question ahead of it appearing on the by-election ballot in June

Photo: City of Penticton Skaha Marina

The City of Penticton wants the voting public to have plenty of time to prepare for the community opinion question that will be included on the upcoming by-election ballot, which pertains to future plans for marina improvements and services at Skaha Lake Park.

Voters will be asked whether they support the City entering into a long-term agreement of up to 25 years with a private operator, to be selected via competitive process.

Staff have recommended that option, as it will allow the City to retain public ownership of the lands, but recover some or all of the needed capital improvements, estimated at $1.5 million.

Voting yes will signal support for the long-term agreement with a private business, and voting no will signal a preference for a short-term private business license of up to five years, and to have the City fund improvements.

The long-term agreement would include mandates for maintaining existing property, water and dock boundaries and configurations, performance reviews every three to five years, providing marina services such as a gas dock with fuel sales, short and long term moorage, watercraft and equipment rentals and operation of a cafe or licensed restaurant.

Council has made it clear they will need "broad community support" for the idea before approving it, and has committed to respect the outcome of the community question.

In an effort to make as much information on the matter available as possible ahead of the by-election in mid-June, the City has pre-emptively provided answers to what they anticipate will be frequent questions here.

Printed materials are available at City Hall, Skaha Marina and other City facilities. Staff will also be posted along Skaha Lake on May 1 and Okanagan Lake May 8 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to speak with citizens in person and answer questions.

And for those who prefer virtual interaction, a Facebook Live presentation is planned for May 6 at 6 p.m. here, and citizens can register for a Zoom presentation on May 12 at 6 p.m. through shapeyourcitypenticton.ca

“We’re hoping that citizens will take some time to learn more about the Community Question during these early days and obtain accurate information,” said general manager of community services Anthony Haddad.

“Council feels strongly that the community needs to be on board with entering into a long-term agreement with a private operator before we move forward,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.

“I encourage everyone to carefully consider the information available on this topic as you also consider the candidates."

The nomination period for candidates in the by-election, called to fill former councillor Jake Kimberley's seat following his retirement this winter, runs May 4 to 14.

Prospective candidates are invited to an online candidate orientation workshop on May 12 from 23 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and May 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.