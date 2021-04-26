Crash causing traffic woes on Hwy 97 heading into Penticton

Photo: Sue Reuzi

A crash between two cars has snarled traffic on Highway 97 heading into and out of Penticton late Monday morning, near the intersection with Westminster Avenue where the thoroughfare becomes Eckhardt Avenue.

Sue Reuzi saw it all happen.

“My husband and I were heading to west Kelowna and all I see is debris start flying, and this white car shoot into the other lane,” Reuzi said.

“People came from all over to try and go help them, and the ambulance and fire truck are there now.”

A white and a black car were involved.

Reuzi and her husband helped direct traffic through until authorities arrived and then drove on, wanting to keep the scene clear.

Reuzi said when they left the scene shortly before noon traffic was flowing slowly with one lane in both directions moving around the crash.