Emergency Department continues to expand at Penticton Regional Hospital with another new care space

Photo: Interior Health Penticton Regional Hospital Clinical Operations Manager Anne Morgenstern inside a new care area at the PRH emergency department.

The new emergency department at the Penticton Regional Hospital continues to expand, with another new care space opened this week.

When the upgrades are complete, the ER will have tripled in size, a major improvement according to clinical operations manager Anne Morgenstern.

“It’s a big increase in the amount of space we will have and that affects all spaces of the ED,” says Morgenstern.

“There will be more room for waiting when patients enter the lobby. We’ve worked really hard to gain some efficiencies for patients so they aren’t moving from spot to spot. Each treatment area is a room with a door which improves privacy and enhances infection prevention and control. We’ve added some more comfortable chairs in areas for minor treatment and some recliners which will add to patient comfort.”

She recalls visiting the PRH as a six year old after a tussle with her brother, when it was just three stretchers.

“Where we have come since then is quite remarkable. We have slowly expanded, but this particular expansion is going to be amazing. So many things are going to improve, especially when you are talking about patient safety and patient confidentiality.”

The renovation is complex and will take place in phases so that the department can remain operational in the meantime. More new areas will be open at the end of April, but patients may find wait times are a little longer than usual for now.

Morgenstern is proud of her team's ability to work around the expansion construction.

"When we got into the meat and potatoes of the renovation, we were squeezed with construction all around us. On top of that, we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t a day that goes by that staff don’t have to face new challenges. I’m so proud of the patience and resilience of everyone involved. And in the end, patient care is going to be enhanced so we have our eyes on the prize.”

The ER is still open for urgent care, but for less-immediate health needs, IH encourages the following options:

Apple Plaza Walk-In – 1848 Main St. – 250-493-5228

Peach City Medical – 2111 Main St. – 250-276-5050

Summerland After Hours Clinic – 200-13009 Rosedale Ave. – 250-404-4242

If you require Aboriginal services, please contact:

Snxastwilxtn Centre – 198 Outma Sqilx’w Pl. – 250-493-7799

Ooknakane Friendship Centre – 146 Ellis St. – 250-490-3404

And if you need a family doctor or nurse practitioner, sign up online to be put on the patient attachment list for the South Okanagan here.