Penticton breweries bringing exciting changes this spring

While the Okanagan is traditionally known as a wine region, Penticton’s rapidly growing brewery scene is showing that the city certainly has more than one trick up its sleeve.

With a big move in the works, Highway 97 Brewing has been working hard to relocate their brewery to Ellis Street, across from Cannery Brewing in the old Mile Zero bar location.

“We were maxed out with brewing production,” says John Kapusty, owner of Highway 97.

“We always knew we’d have to grow our location or move and we were at the point where we had to turn sales because we don’t have enough beer!”

Their new location will allow them to increase their brewing production by 300 per cent and have a much larger patio and more seating along with a full kitchen.

Highway 97’s new location has a targeted opening of before summertime.

“Renovations are coming along great,” says Kapusty. “The city and the province have been really helpful and fantastic to work through and move this process along, and the workers have all been great."

The former location on Eckhardt is now closed, so in the meantime look for their beer in liquor stores.

"The Bandito Lager and Lime is being released on Wednesday. It has been very popular over the last couple of summers, and we have the Weekender Aussi Sparkling Ale with passionfruit and mango as well, which is great,” advises Kapusty.

“We are excited to be in the new building, our tap room is almost ready to go but the kitchen and brewery still need work, but watch for more updates. The next month and a half we have a lot of hard work but we’re excited to open!” says Kapusty.

Highway 97 is not alone in undergoing changes. With new ownership and going through a rebrand, Tin Whistle Brewing has had some great remodelling, sleek-looking new cans to check out, and are newly certified as carbon-neutral.

And the newest upcoming addition to the Penticton Ale Trail is Abandoned Rail Brewery, which has plans to be located along the Kettle Valley Railway on the Naramata Bench. Owner Scott Breier and his wife have relocated from the Lower Mainland to pursue their dream of opening a brewery.

“My wife and I always had a passion for good drink, good food and good wine. We always loved going to breweries and the feeling that comes with it and we’re excited to have our own place for people to enjoy,” says Breier.

Abandoned Rail Brewery is hoping to open in the fall, and with Breier's wife due to give birth in June, it’s going to be a busy summer for them. But it’s an exciting challenge for Breier.

“We want to really keep the space Okanagan-y. A large portion of seating will be outside and we have fruit trees right next to the building to sit under and enjoy.”

Hoping to be the perfect location to stop on your adventures for a beer and to relax, they will be kid and dog friendly so you can bring the whole crew.

Their brewer Peter Schulz is a German-trained brewmaster and will focus on classic and German beer styles. They hope to use Okanagan fruit and local ingredients to keep it fresh and exciting.

“We’re really excited about the location and what’s to come. We hope to open as soon as possible and hopefully can catch the end of the summer!” says Breier.

Barley Mill Brewing is celebrating its 25 years of brewing in Penticton, and have rebranded their cans, taking it back to their retro original logo from 25 years ago.

“The new cans have a simple and fresh look” says Kori Iceton, marketing and events manager.

“I recommend trying the Rude Pony NE IPA. It is citrusy and hazy, and a bit hoppy while still being smooth drinking, and it's served with an orange wedge."

Cans are available in the pub and liquor store, and they have a great new online ordering platform for beer and food.

They also offer a very large patio space, safe for socially distancing.

"We’re all really grateful, Penticton is really rallying behind us right now. When someone is in need, everyone really comes together and right now, it is our restaurant industry," Iceton says.

Bad Tattoo is gearing up with summer with fun new mixer pack options. They are currently offering a cocktail beer mixer pack including a Moscow Mule Ale, Pina Colada Milkshake IPA, Whiskey Sour Sour Ale and a Strawberry Daiquiri Wheat Ale.

“A bunch of us love cocktails. We made a ginger beer last year that was killer. That inspired this idea, we just picked everyone’s favourite and made a mixer pack,” says Lee Auger, owner of Bad Tattoo Brewing.

They have more plans for mixers, planning a Summer Sour Pack that they plan to include the widely popular Watermelon Gose they sold last summer, Counterflow’s Pink Guava, Patio Pink Lemonade Berliner Weisse and a White Sangria Sour.

Bad Tattoo is set to open up a second location in Kelowna this summer with an aim for a July opening.

They will have their Bad Tattoo classics of pizza and beer, with some subtle differences and more taps and a larger kitchen space. They have been playing around a lot so make sure to stop in soon to try the new addition of sandwiches on the Bad Tattoo menu, some great new salads, and a Russian Roulette pizza, where one mystery slice is insanely spicy.

Cannery Brewing's Backyard is now open with a variety of food options from the Cannery menu and local food trucks starting up next weekend. The Ceres White IPA is a great must-try beer they have recently released.

Slackwater Brewing now has both their streetside and rooftop patios open with some great food options and a new dry-hopped pilsner they’re calling Fiume Bianco. It has notes of white grape, gooseberry and citrus and is a great crushable spring option.

If you’re craving Mexican food, Neighbourhood Brewing has great menu options and an impressive beer list. With a large heated patio, it’s a good spot to visit with your bubble and enjoy a few pints and some great eats.

With these recent changes to the options on the Penticton Ale Trail, and the city's ever-growing beer community, Penticton offers some of the best beers and breweries across the province. Check the local breweries for unique, well crafted beers that offer something everyone can enjoy!

