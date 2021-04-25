The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for a home to show a scaredy cat some love

Casey Richardson

It’s been a tough life for Sebastian out on the streets and the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is hoping to find the right family to bring this scaredy-cat some love.

As an almost two-year-old kitty, he’s spent most of his life outside and developed some fear-based habits because of that.

“This means hiding and really being afraid of too much too fast. So we are looking for a home that can give him his own little apartment,” Critteraid animal director Jess Byer said, adding that a small room or bathroom to tuck him in for the first bit would work well.

“Somewhere where he can learn to trust his new family and really grow with them.”

Sebastian would be a great cat for the family to work on together too.

“We have great behaviourists who can work with you and really show you tips and tricks on how to bring him out of his shell. Really show the amazement that he can be once he realizes the world is not a big, bad place,” Byer said.

“Sebastian really is an incredible cat and worth the time and effort.”

If your family is looking for a cat to give some love to, send Critteraid an email to find out more at [email protected]