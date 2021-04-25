Summerland 1.65% property tax increase heading to council

Photo: Contributed

The District of Summerland will be discussing the adoption of the 2021 tax rates, incorporating a 1.65 per cent property taxation revenue increase.

In staff’s report to council, the 1.65 per cent property tax increase is divided up with residential properties contributing 87.3 per cent (2020 – 87.5 per cent) of the municipal tax levy and business/other 9.2 per cent (2020 – 9.2 per cent). The remaining 3.5 per cent (2020 – 3.3 per cent) comes from all industrial, not for profit, and farm properties.

The average residential property (assessed at $592,123) will see a $23.37 charger with the increase over the prior year. This increase is higher than originally presented at the public open house ($22.07 increase) due to BC Assessment’s processes.

The financial property tax impact of the approved 1.65 per cent tax increase to the average business (assessed at $310,683) is $34.32 over the prior year.

Property taxes are due on the first Friday in July for Summerland and will therefore be owed on July 2, 2021.After this date, a 10 per cent penalty will be added to all unpaid amounts including any homeowner grants that have not been claimed.

The proposed 2021 tax rates bylaw has been calculated based on the District’s revenue policy and is recommended for the first three readings and adoption on Monday.