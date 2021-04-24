BC Bike Race hoping to compete in Summerland in the fall

Photo: BCBR

The BC Bike Race (BCBR) is hoping to earn the District of Summerland’s endorsement to use biking trails in 2021 and 2022 for races, pending Provincial Health Order (PHO) approval.

Plans are for the racers to come through in day three of a six day Mountain Bike Stage Race, using the Conkle Mountain and Cartwright Mountain bike trails. They are also requesting to use the rodeo grounds for a start/finish area.

The day will host an average of three to five hours of racing on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with around 250 riders coming through.

The BCBR would also need assistance from District staff with the requirements and planning support.

A delegation from BC Bike Race will be presenting more details to council on Monday.