Beloved Penticton book store falls on hard times with 'devastating' lack of sales

Casey Richardson

One of Penticton’s beloved downtown shops has fallen on hard times, with a 'devastating' lack of sales as COVID-19 travel restrictions limit their customer base.

The Book Shop has been in Penticton since 1974, a staple for locals and tourists alike to peruse through the thousands of new, used and out-of-print books.

Last summer, the store saw good sales as COVID-19 restrictions eased and people started travelling. The shop’s owner, Pat Stevenson, noticed that people were starting to pick up books, tired of staring at screens and reading the news, looking for an escape.

“Summer was surprisingly good and I think it was people traveling in BC rather than going further afield. People from Alberta too, so we held up reality nicely for June, July and August,” Stevenson said. “We weren’t getting any wage subsidy when we reopened in June.”

Then things slowed down again as they usually do into the fall, picking up again with a bit more sales around Christmas.

“There was a bit of an uptick at Easter which surprised us. So we started asking people, ‘Well where are you from? Are you from the lower mainland?’ And they all were.

“We thought, happy to see you, but you’re not supposed to be traveling this far.”

The shop has been really careful around safety protocols and guidelines, putting out masks last summer well before an official provincial order was in place.

“We really rely on people from out of town, like students coming back from reading break, people coming out for a long weekend,” Stevenson added. “Right now it’s kind of in a big lull, but that’s because of the travel advisories and people are being more cautious than they were [before].”

Now the store is barely making enough to pay wages or building costs.

And while the book shop has noticed more people are reading, they’re also dropping off a greater number of books, filling the store with more books than they have room for.

“We are gridlocked. Normally this doesn't happen to us until late May, where we build up in anticipation of June, July and August,” Stevenson explained.

“It’s a lopsided balance because we’re taking in ten times more than we're selling because there’s not enough customers around. We’re really missing the people from out of town.”

The Book Shop hopes to see locals come down to find their next read until travellers are invited back once again.