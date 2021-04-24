New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Keremeos long-term care home

Photo: Google Street View Orchard Haven care home

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at an Okanagan long-term care home Saturday.

One resident and one staff member of Keremeos' Orchard Haven long-term care home recently tested positive for the virus.

“Contact tracing is occurring and anyone in close contact with these individuals are provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms," Interior Health said in a statement.

The 38-bed facility is operated by Interior Health.

The most recent data on vaccinations in B.C. care homes, from Feb. 15, shows 35 of the home's 41 residents had been vaccinated for COVID-19. It's unclear if more have received the vaccine since February.

The outbreak comes a day after another was declared at Kelowna's Sandalwood Retirement Resort, an independent living facility. Ten residents and one staff member at that facility have contracted the disease, and one person has died.

While 95 per cent of Sandalwood's residents have been vaccinated, the first two residents who brought the virus into the home had declined the vaccine.

Interior Health chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers told Castanet the vaccine is working well in seniors homes, vastly reducing the severity of symptoms when people contract the virus.

There now remains three active outbreaks in the Okanagan, as the Cottonwoods care home outbreak remains active. To date, 26 residents and three staff there have tested positive, and two residents have died.

When Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced relaxing visitation restrictions at long-term care homes last month, she said further transmission of the virus into these homes could occur. But with the vast majority of residents protected by the vaccine, she said the risk was worth the benefit of socialization for the residents.