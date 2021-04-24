Make your community better through a South Okanagan/Similkameen neighbourhood small grant

Photo: Contributed

Neighbourhood small grants are back in the South Okanagan and Similkameen, intended to support small-scale community projects throughout the region.

The grants, administered by the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen, are offered to individuals with a bright idea to bring a community-building project to life. They range from $50-$500.

The question potential applicants should ask themselves is: "What would you do with $500 to make your neighbourhood an even better place to live?"

Possible projects could be either online, like storytelling workshops, arts and culture skill-sharing or cooking demonstrations, or in-person in a group of ten or less, like painting a mural, planting a shared garden or distributing care packages to people in need.

Projects must take place from or close to your own home in order to accommodate the self-isolation public health requirements.

To find out more about whether your idea is eligible, and to apply, click here.