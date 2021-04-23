RDOS inviting applications for Okanagan Falls incorporation study committee

Photo: Contributed

As Okanagan Falls moves forward with their analysis on potentially incorporating, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is working to build a committee to help form a recommendation for the board.

On March 24, 2021 the Minister of Municipal Affairs confirmed support in the amount of $80,000 to the RDOS to undertake an analysis in Electoral Area D communities on services and opinions on incorporation, as well as discussions on potential boundary configuration options.

Now, the Electoral Area D Service and Boundary Configuration Committee will work to be built as an advisory ad hoc committee of the RDOS. The RDOS is inviting expressions of interest from qualified applicants.

Alongside staff and a local government consultants, the committee will ensure that the study and engagement with the community is neutral and balanced.

Once the study is completed, the committee will provide a recommendation to the RDOS board of directors based on study findings, which may inform a potential request to proceed with an incorporation study after the next general election.

“The Committee will serve as an objective, fact-finding body that functions as a neutral and credible conduit for information to the community,” Electoral Area D Director Ron Obirek said in the press release.

Obirek has been a vocal supporter of the incorporation study and seeing whether the advantages make sense.

“This community is ready to make its own decisions and have the benefits that come with that kind of local governance. Indeed in a democracy that's what we sort of expect, we expect to be a government by the people for the people,” Obirek told Castanet in December.

This study is outlined to describe and educate on facets of governance and services in Electoral Area D, engage the public to identify the issues that are of greatest concern and identify options, within the regional district framework, for addressing the most pressing interests of the communities.

“The study will provide an opportunity for Electoral Area D residents to understand their service needs and potential boundaries should they opt to incorporate,” RDOS board chair Karla Kozakevich added.

For more information about the study, how to apply as a committee member and for updates about the process and future public engagement opportunities, visit the RDOS website here.