Osoyoos Indian Band-owned RV Park following provincial travel restrictions and cancelling outside bookings

The Osoyoos Indian Band is announcing actions to respect the provincial travel restrictions, officially announced by the BC Government on Friday.

The Nk’Mip RV Park, owned and operated by the OIB, is cancelling reservations booked for April 23 through May 25 for anyone travelling from outside the province’s Interior and Northern Health Regions — including those from outside the province.

“Although it is not obligated to support the provincial restrictions, Osoyoos Indian Band is taking this proactive step to provide for the safety of its members, operators and visitors and to ensure a successful summer season,” explained Mike Campol, OIB’s chief operating officer in a press release.

Visitors already camping or residing within the park will not be affected by the cancelations.

The band also owns and operates Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, Nk’Mip Vineyards and Nk’Mip Corner Convenience Store — all located near the campground and all popular stops for campers and other visitors.

“Our members provide services to visitors at these businesses and deserve a safe and respectful work environment,” Campol said. “By supporting the provincial effort now, we expect to be able to safely and more fully provide services this summer.

“The alternative may be restrictions continuing into July and perhaps August.”

Although reduced revenues from the cancellations are expected, the OIB anticipates they will be recovered with an unrestricted summer season of travel.

For other nearby Spirit Ridge properties that are leased and under outside management, these properties are being encouraged by their operators to contact people from outside the regional zone who have a booking through May 25 and remind them that travel restrictions are in place.

The operators are also being asked to confirm that any new bookings through May 25 meet current guidelines and orders.

The Band, though its development corporation, also manages and operates two provincial parks, near Osoyoos and near Okanagan Falls. Both are subject to the provincial restrictions.

OIB-owned businesses — across 13 different lines including tourism, construction and commercial leasing — annually generate more than $28 million and help keep unemployment among its 540 members at below three percent.