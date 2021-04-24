Longstanding Penticton company passes ownership through the family hands to continue growing and innovation

Casey Richardson

“Community Cornerstones,” is a series highlighting different longstanding local businesses in Penticton.

A locally-based Canadian transport company that spans three generations of family workers has its roots in Naramata in 1954, with a team of two as a fruit hauling company.

That has grown to operating over 120 power units throughout their three offices in Penticton, Vancouver and Calgary, servicing markets throughout North America.

From the beginning, Berry & Smith has been a family business that strives to support the community, picking up school bus services for the Penticton School District in 1964 as well as a transit system for the Penticton District since 1977.

“Our father Stu Berry and our uncle Ted Smith got together. They both owned one or two trucks, Ted ended up buying a school bus, so they decided to make a company,” Mark Berry said. "In 1970, we ended up buying out Ted Smith so it was all the Berry family that owned it and the rest is history.”

Stu retired in 1997 and the company is now run by sons, Matt (president) and Mark (vice president) and they are co-owners along with their two sisters.

The Berry kids all grew up in the business and now the grandsons of Stu are set to take over as Matt and Mark look at retiring.

“These guys are legends of the industry, same as Gramps was before and it’s going to be tough to fill the rolls but I think we’re up to the challenge for sure,” Kaolin Mallette, grandson of Stu and current fleet maintenance worker for Berry & Smith said.

Parker Berry, another grandson and supervisor for Berry & Smith, said that what his family has created is often described as a "trustworthy and noble enterprise."

“Our grandfather started this business many decades ago and it’s always just been kind of a presence in our lives and sort of provided for us, employing a lot of local people.”

The head office in Penticton sits on five acres of land and the company currently has around 175 employees including bus drivers, administrative and company staff.

“If you treat them well, then they’ll be here for a long time. Mark’s got 48 years here, I'm at 36. We’ve got lots of people here 30+ years, 20+ years, even some that are up in the 40 years which is pretty amazing these days,” Matt Berry said.

Even with challenges from the pandemic for the company, they have been able to remain steady throughout and as the next generation takes over, they continue to look at growth and innovation.

“I think looking forward, climate change is definitely going to be an issue that we’re very aware of. Moving into the future, looking at zero emission vehicles and all those opportunities, there’s a lot to absorb,” Mallette said.

“Keeping up with the changes, there’s going to be a lot of technology advancements in the coming years with trucks, with software. Making sure we’re on the forefront of that and able to stay competitive,” Parker added.

