Penticton Indian Band urging kids, pets to be kept inside as teams work to contain cougar in Westhills area following a second attack

Photo: File photo

Another warning about a cougar attack has been issued by the Penticton Indian Band, the second incident this week after a dog was attacked and killed Monday.

On Friday morning, the PIB issued a warning that another attack on family pets has taken place in the Westhills Subdivision area.

"As a precaution in keeping our community members, children and your pets safe, the PIB Administration are coordinating with the Natural Resources Department and our Band Council to put into place swift action plans on how to best deal with this dangerous threat," reads the PIB notice.

The area of both attacks is in the southeast Westhills area, not far from the Outma Sqilx'w elementary school.

"The school has been advised and they have implemented safety plans to ensure our children's safety. For residents living in the area, please do not let your children or pets play or walk to school outside, alone," the alert urges.

Natural Resources Team members are out in the area actively attempting to track and contain the animal. The public is asked not to approach those members as they are working.

The PIB concludes it will continue to provide public updates as necessary.