Grass fire in hills north of Penticton now being held by BC Wildfire Crews on site

Photo: Randy

A grass fire that sparked Thursday night in the hills north of Penticton is now classified as "being held" as BC Wildfire crews continue to work on the site.

The blaze, about 7 kilometres northeast of Penticton on Greyback Forest Service Road, is suspected to have been human-caused. Six firefighters and one water tender are on scene Friday.

Fire information officer Kyla Fraser said it is still approximately 1.4 hectares in size, the same estimate given Thursday night.

Windy conditions yesterday evening have given way to a calm morning, a welcome sign.

"We were anticipating the winds would grow lighter today. Wind always can be a challenge to fire suppression efforts but that's why we keep such a close eye on the weather and our crews are able to respond and adjust their efforts accordingly," Fraser said.

The fire is not threatening any structures.