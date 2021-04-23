Summerland Ornamental Gardens holding its annual spring sale, after a year of difficulty fundraising due to COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens' annual spring plant sale is back, with funds going to support the year-long work of the heritage gardens.

The sale is popular each year, but due to COVID-19, they will be holding it online to adhere to public health restrictions.

After being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, this fundraising sale is more important than ever for the non-profit society Friends of the Gardens, as in-person visitors who typically provide donations has evaporated.

Friends of the Gardens is committed to maintaining and preserving the 100-plus year old garden, employing two full-time paid gardeners and a network of volunteers.

The society hope the spring plant sale, with orders online and pickup at the gardens, will provide a much-needed boost to their finances.

And it's a win for local gardeners, too, as the sale includes a wide range of vegetables, annuals perennials and drought-tolerant plants, all grown on-site at the Research Centre greenhouses.

Watch the gardens' website here for the complete list of plants that are available, which will go live on May 1.

Orders can be placed by emailing [email protected] until May 10, with payment options including e-transfer, PayPal, cash or cheque.