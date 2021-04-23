Couple raising money to help their friend who is battling cancer get home to his eight kids

Photo: GoFundMe

A couple in the South Okanagan is hoping to see support come through for their friend and his family, after discovering he was diagnosed with cancer.

Nikki and Mitch Young met Aaron Basso and his wife Kathy through his work at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, and although Mitch and Aaron only worked together for a year, the two men became close friends.

Aaron and Kathy have been together for 22 years and moved their large family down to Oliver not knowing anyone, hoping for a better life for their kids.

The Young’s describe the two as ‘so in love,’ constantly showing affection for one another. Aaron and Kathy currently have eight kids, with most of them foster kids, in which the couple is in the process of adopting.

“This guy, his world is his family. They adopted and are in the process of adopting so many kids. They're all connected, the kids are all kind of family, they're related to each other somewhat,” Mitch explained.

“His family doesn't know a lot of people here, but they're just their own little group. The kids and him just do so much together.”

The Young’s have seen the Basso’s always giving so much of themselves to others, that when the family fell on hard times, they wanted to make sure they were well looked after.

“When I found out, it's one of those things where he puts his all into his family, his all into his work...We really wanted to set him up to the best of our ability,” Mitch said.

On Feb. 13, Aaron had an incident at work where he received a bad concussion and he was sent to the hospital to get checked.

“They said ‘he was fine’ and he came back to work. Everything was fine but then he just started acting kind of funny. So he went back to the hospital a couple of times, they did some more tests and continued to say everything was fine,” Nikki explained.

The changes in Aaron were noticeable to his family and his friends, where he started to lose memory and things seemed “fuzzy”.

“His daughter ended up standing up for him, telling the doctors they weren't leaving until they figure out what's going on...It's not him, he's not normal.”

They did a scan and ended up finding a huge mass on his brain, which turned out to be lymphoma cancer.

Right now, the doctors can’t operate on it because of its size. Aaron remains at the Kelowna General Hospital Cancer Clinic as the medical team works to shrink the cancer with a steroid.

Then Aaron will start chemo for three months, hoping to get the mass down in size so the doctors can operate.

As Aaron is the primary financial provider for the family and now will be off work indefinitely, so the Young’s started a GoFundMe to help the family.

“We really wanted to set this up to take some of the burden off his wife at this time. I'm a family man and I know if something happened to me, and my wife and kids were at home, just some help at home would be nice to lift the burden off,” Mitch said.

His OCC co-workers have also been stepping in to help out, arranging a meal train to get the family’s freezer stock up with plenty of home cooked meals.

“We just want our daddy home,” the kid’s said in the GoFundMe. Because of the pandemic, visits are limited for the family, so they continue to send pictures back and forth every day to connect.

“The fact that it just kind of came out of nowhere and now it could jeopardize a lot of different things, everyone can't help but pull together,” Mitch added.

Find the GoFundMe here.