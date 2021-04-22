Penticton drug users warned of animal tranquilizer tainting local unregulated drug supply

Photo: Pixabay

Pathways Addictions Resource Centre has issued a warning to Penticton drug users about supply potentially contaminated with an animal tranquilizer.

The organization took to their social media page with the alert Thursday, sharing the contents of a "recent lab result from Penticton" that found xylazine in the unregulated drug supply, which was shared with community partners by Interior Health.

"Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer that has sedating, muscle relaxing, and painkilling properties. It is not approved for human use but is commonly used in veterinary medicine," reads the alert.

"We do not have information on any specific substance(s) that may contain xylazine in Penticton."

Xylazine will not respond to naloxone, and when used in concert with opioids, benzodiazepines or both, it can increase the risk of overdose.

It also results in severe drops in blood pressure, lowered heart rate and respiratory suppression, as well as potentially significant skin lesions or ulcers when injected.

"We do not have any information on what the substance that contained xylazine was sold as or what it looked like in Penticton, but in other parts of the province, xylazine has appeared in typical looking down samples sold as down and fentanyl," the message from IH to Pathways continued.

"We are strongly encouraging you to have conversations with your clients, friends or family. There is heightened overdose risk across our region at this time and increasing uncertainty/unpredictability with the drug supply. It is important to talk about strategies for staying safe and preventing overdose."

Find more information on xylazine here, information on recognizing and responding to an overdose here, and drug checking locations here.