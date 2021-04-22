'Hands in the garden, hands in the dirt,' celebrating Earth Day in the South Okanagan

Casey Richardson

Earth Day celebrations are being hosted in multiple communities in the South Okanagan, showing their support for environmental protection.

One local volunteer got a surprise on Thursday afternoon from a Grade 5 class at Naramata Elementary School, thanking him for his work in the garden.

Students wrote and presented speeches, awarding James Young with a plaque for Earth Day and celebrating his work as their head Gardner.

Abigail Hamilton is one student who thought his work in the garden has been “absolutely amazing.”

“It’s really important that gardens can grow and it’s really nice for the earth, seeing things to bloom. It’s really nice to recognize people for what they’re doing,” she said.

Hamilton also wants to see the local lands protected throughout the Okanagan and will pick up any trash or plastic she finds outdoors, making sure it is properly recycled.

The garden project was first launched 12 years ago as a community garden, but was handed over to the school last year.

Young’s wife was involved when the garden was first starting and he decided to help step in later on to lead students through the work.

“There wasn’t a garden lead for the school, so I picked that up. And was able to make the garden work for the kids and the teachers, there was a plan for what each class would do,” he explained.

“Looking after the earth is something we do everyday with the garden. To have the kids out here on Earth day, hands in the garden, hands in the dirt, cleaning up, getting ready for planting. Even stuff that they’re not going to eat themselves, they’re planting things on for next year’s students.”

The best part for Young is the excitement and enthusiasm the kids have in working in the garden, discovering different parts of the environment.

“Watching them grow up as they get more interested in what's happening.”

This class has been involved in the garden since kindergarten, working for six years on all aspects from tending to seedlings to hauling sod and picking weeds.

“They’ve learned so much and they take ownership of the garden.”

MP Richard Cannings also attended the ceremony, a known supporter of environmentalism and protecting local lands.

In Penticton, public transit is free to residents and visitors to celebrate Earth Day. Free transit will also be offered Saturday, June 5 to help honour Seniors Week. Individuals 55 years and older are eligible to ride all bus routes throughout the city for free to mark B.C.'s annual celebration of seniors.

“By acknowledging these two important occasions with the provision of free transit, this is another opportunity to increase transit ridership, get people more comfortable using transit and support changing the behaviour of some drivers by having them consider public transit options,” Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release.

Summerland is hosting multiple activities throughout the week in recognition of Earth Day, including an Earth Week Film Series, family bingo, curbside collection for unlimited yard and garden waste pickup and community tree planting days. More details can be found here.