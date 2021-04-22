Learn about the spring wines of the South Okanagan through a virtual tasting inspired by sunny forecasts

Photo: Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country

With recent provincial health recommendations asking residents to stay close to home and restrict non-essential travel, many in the Okanagan and beyond might be missing the opportunity to sip and savour the sunshine at South Okanagan wineries.

But Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country is working hard to bring that experience into homes from afar, through its podcast series and ongoing virtual tastings.

This Tuesday April 27 at 7 p.m., join the second of their seven-episode live virtual tasting series with Moss Scheurkogel of the Vinstitute, focusing on the perfect wine for spring and summer: Rosé.

Scheurkogel will explain methods that local winemakers use to produce the beloved beverage, and feature rosés from Bartier Bros. and Culmina Family Estate Winery. He will also delve into some other similar styles, like the sparkling Zinfandel from Covert Farms Family Estate Winery.

Follow along for free on Facebook Live here April 27 at 7 p.m. To taste along with Scheurkogel, source the featured wines listed here locally or order direct from the wineries — and check out his list of suggested food pairings to make your at-home tasting experience complete.