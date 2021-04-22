Penticton paddling community dealing with second public AED theft in less than a year

Photo: Contributed The Penticton dragon boat community's damaged dolly after a break-in and theft last May

As Skaha Lake Park and the marina move forward with the City’s planned improvements, the Penticton paddling community is hoping that their new boat house will include better security.

For a second time in less than a year, an emergency defibrillator was stolen from the boathouse at Skaha Lake. Dragon boat and outrigger paddlers have worked hard raising funds to place an AED unit before. The location makes the lifesaving device accessible to beach goers and power boat users accessing Skaha Lake at the boat ramp.

“After the first unit was stolen in May 2020, I didn’t feel comfortable putting up a second AED, for fear of it being stolen again” Don Mulhall, the coach and Race Director for the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival said in a press release.

“It’s so frustrating because, as I said last time, a defibrillator is of absolutely no use to anyone besides someone requiring lifesaving support. And they didn't just steal the AED, they smashed the special protective cabinet to pieces as well”.

Last year the group was lucky enough to receive an AED donation from Roger Hennig, owner of Action First Aid and a former Pen High graduate.

“It’s an important location along Skaha Beach, and the unit has actually been used in a lifesaving attempt,” Hennig said. “We were glad to help the paddling community donate the AED to the City of Penticton both times, it’s just frustrating to see the units vandalized and stolen.”

With team paddle sports paused during COVID, paddlers are in the process of removing what remains of the cabinet from the front of the building – not wanting to give people false hope that there is an AED available at this time.

“We’re committed to providing this important piece of lifesaving equipment in the future, but we could use some help, and maybe some new ideas for keeping it safe,” Mulhall added.

Anyone looking to get involved with fundraising for the new boathouse or any paddling initiatives can contact Mulhall at [email protected], or by calling (250) 488-3100.