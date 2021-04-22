Penticton's Tin Whistle Brewery gets new owners, new look, new focus on environmentalism

Photo: one eye shut media

Penticton's Tin Whistle Brewing has a lot of new things going on — new owners, new look and new environmental focus.

Founded in 1995, Tin Whistle is the oldest craft brewery in the South Okanagan, a region which in the decades since has become a hot spot for beer lovers.

New owners Alexis Esseltine and Timothy Scoon are thrilled to be taking the beloved brewery into the future, announcing just in time for Earth Day that the brewery is now certified carbon-neutral.

The pair purchased the brewery in the fall of 2020 after losing their jobs at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chasing a dream, they relocated their young family to Penticton and got to work.

"We knew the brewery had a loyal following and a solid line up of beers,” said Scoon.

“We also knew we could use our combined backgrounds in business, sales, operations and sustainability to update the brand in a way that integrated our passion for our customers, our new home of Penticton, and our environment”.

Being a carbon-neutral operation means Tin Whistle removes the same amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere that it emits in their operations, both through reducing emissions and investing in projects that absorb carbon, like reforestation in B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest.

“This is us doing our part to address climate change and reduce global warming," Esseltine explained.

She brings years of experience as a sustainability manager at the Vancouver Aquarium to the table, as well as recognition as a Clean 50 Emerging Leader for "outstanding contributions to sustainable development and clean capitalism in Canada."

"We know beer, like all products, has an impact on the natural world whether it’s through the grains grown and transported to our facilities or the energy, water and waste from production,” Esseltine said.

“We knew we could make great beer, and we also knew we could lessen our impact. This is the first of many environmental changes for Tin Whistle Brewing on our journey to become more environmentally sustainable. Taste matters, and so does our impact.”

Tin Whistle has rolled out a new look and feel for their beers, with fresh rebranding on the labels intended to inspire adventures in the Okanagan region.

Their "adventure series" labels feature local landmarks like Munson Mountain on the Lookout IPA, Okanagan Beach on the Coco Galore Coconut Hopfenweisse and the Penticton Channel on the Morning Glory Guava Hazy Pale Ale, set for release in May.

The "classic series" shows off flora and fauna local to the region on the Black Widow Dark English Ale, Coyote Blonde Ale, Killer Bee Honey Porter and Peach Cream Ale.

In another change-up, beers are now available in 473-ml cans, rather than the traditional 650-ml glass bottles, with the idea of making them more portable and practical for a picnic in the park or trip to the beach.

Find Tin Whistle beers at private and government liquor stores, or visit in person at their Cannery Trade Centre taproom.