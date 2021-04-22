Penticton fire crews rushed to a house fire Wednesday evening

Photo: Penticton Fire Chief

Penticton fire crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish a house fire Wednesday night that sent black smoke billowing throughout the neighbourhood.

At 9:20 p.m., the fire department attended an older home on Alexender Avenue at Lakeview Street to see the heavy smoke emanating from the basement through the back of the home.

Fire chief Larry Watkinson said thankfully, the two residents had escaped.

"After quick assessment, [fire crews] contained the fire to the room of origin," Watkinson explained, adding that shortly thereafter, they were able to put out the fire entirely.

Unfortunately there was extensive damage and Watkinson said it is unlikely the residents will be able to go home soon, but happily, the pair escaped with their lives and are unharmed.