BC Coroners Service finds drug use was a factor in fatal 2019 boat crash on Osoyoos Lake that killed two

Photo: Contributed Nicholas Trask and Ryan Ellison died in a boat crash in Osoyoos in 2019 that the BC Coroners Service has now determined accidental, with drug use as a contributory factor.

The deaths of two young men in a boating crash on Osoyoos Lake in 2019 have been ruled accidental, with methamphetamine use by the driver a contributing factor, according to the BC Coroners Service.

Nicholas Trask, 36, from Maple Ridge and Ryan Ellison 35, from Kamloops were in a small speedboat on the evening of June 8, 2019 when they collided with another leisure boat.

Trask and Ellison's boat sank immediately after the collision, and the two friends could not immediately be located The three occupants of the other boat were taken to hospital.

On June 10, an RCMP diving team found the boat at the bottom of the lake with Trask and Ellison still on board, and Ellison still seated at the helm indicating he had been driving.

The coroner's toxicology investigation found methamphetamine at a 1mg/L concentration in Ellison, an amount consistent with recreational use. No substances were found in Trask's system.

Coroner Andrew Cave concluded through his full examination that the immediate cause of death for both men was multiple blunt force trauma injuries, but that the use of drugs by Ellison combined with excessive speed, reduced visibility due to the sun and failure of the other boat to give way were "contributory factors" to the tragic crash.

There was no evidence of drowning in either man.

He ruled the deaths accidental and made no further recommendations to law authorities.

The report comes nearly two full years after the crash. Trask's mother has previously spoken to the anguish of waiting for answers as authorities investigate.