Penticton woman launches campaign to help local senior and his aging canine companion who are living rough

Photo: Contributed Wayne and Singer, the subjects of a GoFundMe launched by a Penticton nurse.

A Penticton nurse is determined to do what she can to help a senior man living rough with his beloved elderly dog, after learning his story and deciding to set up a GoFundMe.

Kim Cameron met Wayne, whom she describes as "a beautiful human," and his dog Singer outside the Tim Hortons near Walmart a few months ago. Wayne is approximately 68 and Singer around 12, dealing with health issues including a large growing tumour that Wayne had been unable to afford to have addressed at a vet.

Wayne told Cameron about his nomadic lifestyle and years of living all over B.C. and Alberta with his furry best friend for over a decade.

"He says he is mildly autistic and loves horses. Apparently he would trade his skills with horses for a place to lay his head at night," Cameron explained in her GoFundMe description.

In recent years, Wayne had been sleeping in his car with Singer, often in the Walmart parking lot, but it was impounded by police "for safety reasons," according to what he shared with Cameron. He then had a bad experience with theft while staying at a local shelter, so he has been staying in a tent near the channel for approximately seven months.

Many Pentictonites will recognize Wayne, known for setting up during the day next to his array of cardboard signs asking for help with things like dog food, access to a phone, propane, alongside messages like "God bless," "God loves us all," "Thank you, drive safe!"

Cameron told Wayne that people in Penticton know him and talk about him, and would likely want to help.

"He couldn't believe it. He just stared at me and said really? I assured him he was so cared about," Cameron said.

Wayne is clean and sober and when asked if he could have one thing, what would it be, he said "A camper van thing for me and Singer. She's getting old."

Since Cameron launched the GoFundMe with its goal of $9,000 and Wayne's story, it had raised $1,730 as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. Cameron posted an update Tuesday, sharing the good news that Critteraid Animal Sanctuary has offered to pay for Singer to see a vet this coming Friday. Donations to help with those vet bills can be made directly to the organization.

Cameron is hopeful momentum to help Wayne will continue to grow to the point she can assist him with his a goal of a small sleeper van for he and Singer to rest and shelter comfortably and safely.

"I know many of you know this lovely gent. I know we could really help this man and his doggo. A random act of kindness," Cameron said. "Penticton needs some hope these days."

Find the GoFundMe here.