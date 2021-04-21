Beloved Penticton sandwich stop re-opens after COVID closure

Photo: Facebook A menu photo from spring 2020 at Il Vecchio.

Penticton's beloved downtown fresh sandwich shop and deli Il Vecchio is back after a brief closure.

The iconic spot on Robinson Street, popular with the lunchtime crowd for its delicious custom-made sandwiches full of a wide menu of fresh meats, vegetables, cheeses and sauces, had to shutter in early April due to a COVID-19 exposure.

"We are currently closed for the foreseeable future as someone close to the establishment has tested positive for COVID-19. We will be working with Interior Health to deal with this matter appropriately," Il Vecchio wrote in a statement on social media April 3.

But hungry fans need wait no longer to get their fix. As of Tuesday, they are back, open their regular hours of Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Can't wait to see you all!" they wrote.

Another downtown business that closed temporarily due to the virus, Underwriters Insurance, has also re-opened with the approval of Interior Health after a voluntary two-week closure.

"We want to remind you we have been here for years, taking care of Penticton's insurance needs," general manager Mickey Kiley said, who is excited to be back to helping customers.

"Please stay safe!"