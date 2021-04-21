Mudslide closes Eastside Road in both directions

Photo: AIM Roads Area of mudslide along Eastside Road

AIM Roads is reporting a mudslide has closed Eastside Road between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

Eastside Road is closed in both directions and travels are advised to detour on Highway 97.

The Mudslide is between Arthur Place and Parsons Road, 1 km north of Okanagan Falls.

The next update from AIM roads is expected at 3 p.m.

The full extent of damage is not known. Castanet will update the status of the highway when more information becomes available.