Penticton council renews beach booze program for second year

With summertime on the horizon, Penticton council has given its unanimous approval for another year of legal booze on select public beaches and parks in the Peach City.

Council voted Tuesday to give the go-ahead for another year of open alcohol consumption allowed in Rotary Park, Okanagan Lake Park, Marina Way Park and Skaha Park from May to mid-October.

The pilot project in 2020 was a first for the Okanagan, and while some on council were wary when it was first proposed, support from local businesses, RCMP and the public have gone a long way to alleviate those concerns.

"I was very apprehensive about this going forward and had many people in the community be supportive of that. I’m please we approached this as a pilot,” Coun. Judy Sentes said, explaining that through the 2020 pilot, the public demonstrated its ability to enjoy the privilege responsibly.

“I feel much better about supporting this at this time.”

This time around, an additional $88,500 already earmarked in the 2021 budget will be going towards increased garbage and recycling capacity in city parks and beaches including those within the responsible consumption zone.

Coun. Campbell Watt also chimed in expressing his support.

"It just shows a good idea can evolve. I think this was a good idea that has involved into a great one,” Watt said.

“I think what we’ve allowed here is really progressive and really positive.”

Coun. Katie Robinson added a tongue-in-cheek reference to her own initial reticence to support the pilot project last year.

"Who says you can’t teach old dogs new tricks?” Robinson said with a laugh.

The first, second and third readings of the bylaw passed unanimously, and it will be formally adopted at the May 4 meeting, becoming effective immediately until Oct. 15, 2021.