Proposed brewery on KVR Trail along Narmata Bench given approval from council, heading to public consultation

Photo: City of Penticton

A new brewery has been given the go-ahead to join the ranks of distilleries and wineries along Naramata Bench.

Located at the old Trail Fruit Store and More building, the proposed Abandoned Rail Brewing Company received a thumbs up from council for a development variance for covered patios, and a green light to move forward to a standard public consultation period regarding the liquor-service facility.

The property proposes housing a manufacturing facility, an indoor tasting room and the patios, which would allow liquor service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The indoor service area would house approximately 20 people, and the outdoor 113 at capacity.

One concern raised by Coun. Katie Robinson was a lack of parking in the area.

“We have several breweries now in our downtown core as to how many seats they have compared to how many parking stalls,” Coun. Judy Sentes said in response.

“I’ve walked past this property more times than I can count and I think they have opportunity to deal with more parking if it’s needed.”

City staff were fully supportive of council approving the brewery, saying in a report that it will "'add to the vitality of the Naramata Bench area."

Ultimately, council gave the plans unanimous support, and findings from the public engagement period will come back to their table at the May 18 meeting.