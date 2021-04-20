Penticton council votes yes to legal challenge against provincial government over Winnipeg Street homeless shelter

Photo: City of Penticton Penticton council meeting via Zoom Tuesday, April 20, 2021,

With minimal discussion, Penticton council voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with staff recommendations regarding the contentious Victory Church emergency homeless shelter on Winnipeg Street, which included a green light for up to $300,000 in legal fees fighting the provincial government.

Council voted in March to deny the emergency shelter, which was originally granted a temporary use permit for the winter only, an extension. The provincial government stepped in and overrode that decision, using its paramountcy powers, and the city launched a public survey in response to see what potential next steps Pentictonites supported.

On Tuesday, Council heard a brief staff presentation that outlined the findings. Questions in the survey included whether the respondent agree with council's original decision to shutter the shelter, whether they agree with the Province intervening, and whether they support a pricey legal challenge over the matter.

Those findings showed that the majority of respondents backed council and disagreed with the provincial government's actions, although support was slightly less effusive for a legal challenge, which will cost an estimated $200,000 - $300,000.

Staff recommended council vote to continue negotiating with the Province and BC Housing to "immediately close" the shelter and "respectfully transition all current shelter stayers into other housing options." The staff recommendation does not include further detail on what those other housing options may be for the approximately 42 residents using the shelter nightly.

The motion also includes a direction to continue working with the site's landlord to reduce nuisances and calls for service, to draft and send a letter on behalf of the city to Premier John Horgan requesting his intervention in the matter, and to begin pursuing all injunctive actions available through the courts.

Council seemed to feel extensive discussion was unnecessary, given how frequently the matter has been discussed in the past.

"There’s nothing more to be said at this point. I think we’ve acted appropriately, responsibly for the entire community and until the province will meet us halfway it is what it is," Coun. Judy Sentes said.

Coun. Julius Bloomfield noted that staff recommendations, listed in order, have injunctive action as the last resort.

"Negotiating and continuing a dialogue with BC Housing is the first course of action,” Bloomfield said.

“Continuing with injunctive action is … probably the last tool that we would use.”

Coun. Frank Regehr agreed, saying it was "not surprising" that survey results showed the community was roughly split on whether to support expensive legal action.

"I think maintaining every option that we have is important ... this is a significant issue to so many of the citizens in our community, particularly around the shelter, and we want to make an improvement on that.”

Council then voted, and the motion passed unanimously.

The full findings of the public survey regarding the shelter can be found here.