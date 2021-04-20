Golf for a cause at the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre's upcoming inaugural fundraising golf tournament

Photo: Contributed Fairview Mountain Golf Club

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre is launching an inaugural charity golf tournament, aimed at addressing fundraising needs through ongoing difficulties stemming from the pandemic.

On Sept. 3, OSNS and Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver will co-host the "Tee it Up for OSNS" tournament, billing it as a "unique experience for golfers and sponsors alike."

Sponsorship opportunities come at varying costs, all the way from Swag Bag sponsors at $300 up to the $3,000 gold sponsor package that includes four golf and dinner tickets, team golf car branding, spotlights in future media campaigns and more.

All proceeds will help children with brain injuries or developmental delays receive the services they need to meet their full potential. The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre supports over 1600 children annually in facing challenges and mastering skills that other children take for granted.

Find out more about the tournament and how to become a sponsor or participant here.