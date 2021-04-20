Penticton bike valet returns on Saturday at Farmers' Market

Photo: Contributed

Cyclists will once again be able to park their bikes in style, with the return of the Bike Valet.

The Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA) has announced that the ‘coat check’ like service will be returning to the Penticton Farmers Market on Saturday, April 24 and every Saturday through the end of September.

The staffed bike parking area operates from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. It has moved this year to the Northeast corner of Gyro Park, near the entrance to the market.

The service is completely free, uses the equivalent footprint of roughly four car parking spaces, and can accommodate 75 bikes at any one time.

The Bike Valet tool is used around the globe to help reduce a key barrier to cycling: inadequate and unsafe bike parking. Since the Bike Valet last operated locally in October of 2019, there has been an enormous boom in cycling around the globe. Bike merchants everywhere have been struggling to keep up with the demand for bikes.

“We look forward to seeing everyone who has used our service previously, and hope to see many more people park their bikes with us in 2021” Matt Hopkins, Urban Cycling Director, PACA said in a press release.

"We started in 2018 with a mission to show our city leaders that cycling in Penticton will increase if it becomes a safe and easy form of transportation.”

With support from Interior Health, WorkSafe BC, and the City of Penticton, a COVID-19 Safety Plan has been put in place to allow the Bike Valet to operate safely. Those using the service are asked to follow the directions of our staff when dropping off and picking up bikes.

PACA wishes to thank the City of Penticton for their ongoing support of the Bike Valet.