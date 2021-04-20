171790
170293
Penticton  

Penticton RCMP arrest man barricaded inside his apartment, throwing items off his balcony

Arrested after balcony jump

- | Story: 331517

Penticton saw a slew of police cars attending an apartment building on Sunday night, with RCMP responding to a report of a distraught man inside an apartment building who was seen throwing large items off his balcony and damaging property below.

Officers attended and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but due to the man’s increasingly violent behaviour, the Southeast District Critical Incident Program Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended.

The building was evacuated during this time for the safety of residents.

“After our officers exhausted all de-escalation attempts, and with the risk to the man and the public remaining high, the ERT deployed a less-lethal intervention option”, Cst. James Grandy, Penticton RCMP spokesperson said in a press release.

“Before the man was able to be arrested, he jumped off his balcony where officers below were safely able to apprehend him. He suffered only minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.”

The 44-year-old man was taken into custody by police and faces a number of potential mischief and uttering threats offences.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

172093
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4409015
117-1770 Richter St
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


172253


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Melia
Melia Penticton SPCA >


171839


Kate Winslet’s daughter is making her own path in acting thanks to surname

Showbiz
Kate Winslet is glad her actress daughter doesn't share her surname, because she's landing roles without people knowing...
Tuesday Meme Dump- April 20, 2021
Galleries
Random memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- April 20, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Dog steals ball from toddler
Must Watch
Simon can’t wait for Emma to throw the ball, so he takes...
Cats and dad enjoy spa day
Must Watch
Someone sounds like she is left out..


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171282
171600