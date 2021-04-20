Penticton RCMP arrest man barricaded inside his apartment, throwing items off his balcony

Photo: Castanet Staff

Penticton saw a slew of police cars attending an apartment building on Sunday night, with RCMP responding to a report of a distraught man inside an apartment building who was seen throwing large items off his balcony and damaging property below.

Officers attended and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but due to the man’s increasingly violent behaviour, the Southeast District Critical Incident Program Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended.

The building was evacuated during this time for the safety of residents.

“After our officers exhausted all de-escalation attempts, and with the risk to the man and the public remaining high, the ERT deployed a less-lethal intervention option”, Cst. James Grandy, Penticton RCMP spokesperson said in a press release.

“Before the man was able to be arrested, he jumped off his balcony where officers below were safely able to apprehend him. He suffered only minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.”

The 44-year-old man was taken into custody by police and faces a number of potential mischief and uttering threats offences.